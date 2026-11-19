MARYLAND -Maryland has received $3.9 million in federal funding to recruit and retain nurses in nursing homes. The funding, awarded to the Maryland Department of Health, is part of the federal Nurses for Nursing Homes initiative, which focuses on strengthening staffing at nursing homes in rural communities and areas experiencing significant nursing shortages.
Through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services initiative, eligible registered nurses and licensed practical nurses may receive up to $40,000 in student loan repayment assistance and a stipend averaging $10,000 nationally, adjusted based on local wages, in exchange for a three-year commitment to work at a qualifying nursing home.
The funding comes from civil monetary penalties collected from nursing homes.
“Our administration is dedicated to delivering quality healthcare by ensuring our nurses have everything they need to serve their communities,” Gov. Wes Moore (D) said. “The Nurses for Nursing Homes initiative breaks the financial barriers that hold nurses back from pursuing their passion and addresses workforce gaps, so that every Maryland nursing home receives quality care.”
Previous audit raises oversight concerns
The new investment comes months after a May 2026 audit by Maryland's Office of Legislative Audits identified significant deficiencies in the state's oversight of Medicaid payments to nursing facilities.
According to the audit, the Maryland Department of Health's Medical Care Programs Administration failed to ensure a contractor completed required reviews to verify whether nursing home residents continued to need the level of care being provided.
Auditors found that 4,425 Medicaid recipients, representing 30% of the 14,609 recipients examined, did not receive required reviews during 2024.
As a result, auditors said the state could not verify whether $338.3 million in associated Medicaid payments were proper.
The audit did not determine that the entire amount was improperly spent, but found the state lacked adequate oversight to confirm the payments were justified.
Addressing nursing shortages
Maryland Health Secretary Dr. Meena Seshamani said the new funding is intended to support nursing home employees and improve the quality of care for residents.
"Our nursing home residents deserve high-quality, compassionate care delivered by a dedicated and well-supported workforce," Seshamani said. “This initiative directly addresses critical staffing shortages by providing essential financial support for nurses while creating safer and healthier care environments for residents throughout the state."
The announcement follows additional investments aimed at strengthening Maryland's health care workforce.
In October, Moore and the Maryland Department of Labor announced $16.4 million in grant awards through the Maryland Rural Health Transformation Program to address health care workforce shortages in rural communities.
Earlier this year, the state also launched the Maryland Pay It Forward Fund, a $3 million public-philanthropic initiative offering zero-interest loans to students pursuing associate degrees in nursing.