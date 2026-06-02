ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has released its 2026 Shooter Qualification Session Schedule for hunters planning to participate in managed deer hunts later this year.
Many of Maryland’s managed deer hunts held during the fall and winter require participants to obtain a Shooter Qualification Card. Hunters must first attend a shooter qualification session and then pass a proficiency test to qualify.
According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, at least 27 shooter qualification sessions will be offered at 11 locations statewide between June and December. Additional sessions may be available by reservation.
A full list can be found here.
Hunters are encouraged to review session requirements before attending. Several qualification sessions are available by appointment only, and many locations charge a small fee to help cover expenses. Some sites also require participants to present a photo ID and wear eye and hearing protection.
The department recommends contacting the organization hosting a qualification session for specific details before attending.
Managed deer hunts are designed to reduce local deer populations in urban and suburban areas, as well as on certain public lands, where deer over-browsing can damage habitats and landscapes. The hunts are closely regulated and are used as a tool to manage deer populations safely and effectively.
Many managed deer hunts use a lottery system to select participants. Application deadlines vary by hunt and are available through the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service website.
DNR officials said the online shooter qualification calendar will be updated throughout the year as additional sessions become available.