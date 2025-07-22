Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Delaware Bay... * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 430 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing waterspouts was located near East Point, moving south at 5 knots. HAZARD...Waterspouts. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. * Locations impacted include... Brown Shoal Light, Cape May Point, Brandywine Shoal Light, Fourteen Foot Bank Light, and East Point. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Thunderstorms and showers can produce sudden waterspouts. Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor immediately. && WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE; HAIL...0.00IN; WIND...<34KTS