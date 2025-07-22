MARYLAND- The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is seeking input from people who walk, bike or roll to help improve road safety through an online survey open now through Aug. 7.
According to the agency, the effort is part of its update to its Vulnerable Road User Assessment, which evaluates safety needs for non-drivers, including pedestrians, cyclists and others. Officials say these vulnerable road users are at higher risk of being hurt or killed in a crash and make up a growing share of transportation deaths both in Maryland and nationwide.
Conducted by the Office of Traffic and Safety, the survey allows participants to mark a digital map with feedback on their experiences using specific corridors. People can also recommend improvements such as better sidewalks, safer bike lanes and other infrastructure upgrades.
The assessment ties into the state’s Serious About Safety initiative and its Complete Streets policy, which emphasizes safe, reliable and equitable travel options for all modes of transportation. According to the agency, these efforts aim to not only reduce injuries and deaths but also to better connect people to jobs, schools and economic opportunities.
Maryland’s first VRU Assessment was completed in November 2023 to meet new federal guidelines. Officials confirm that the 2025 update will be followed by a review every five years.
The survey is available through midnight on Aug. 7, 2025.