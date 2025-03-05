ANNAPOLIS, Md – The Maryland State Senate Education, Energy, and Environment Committee is holding a hearing Monday afternoon on Senate Bill 0588, a proposal that would require junior varsity and varsity athletes to compete based on their biological sex rather than gender identity.
The bill, co-sponsored by Republican Sen. Mary Beth Carroza of the Lower Shore, is in the early stages of consideration and would need full Senate approval before advancing. Notably, the bill has bipartisan backing, with Democratic Sen. Ron Watson of Prince George’s County also listed as a co-sponsor.
Senate Bill 0588 would mandate that interscholastic and intramural junior varsity and varsity teams be designated by biological sex and prohibit schools from allowing transgender athletes to compete in categories that do not align with their birth sex. The bill also includes provisions preventing penalties against schools that adhere to these restrictions.
This legislative debate comes after former President Donald Trump signed an executive order last month penalizing federally funded entities that allow transgender athletes in girls' sports.