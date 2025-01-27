ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A bill in the Maryland General Assembly (HB156) has been introduced, also known as the "Fairness in Girls’ Sports." According to its sponsor District 7A Delegate Kathy Szeliga (R), it require that only biological girls compete against other girls in scholastic and collegiate sports. A companion bill will soon be introduced in the Senate by District 38 Senator Mary Beth Carozza (R) who represents Worcester, Wicomico, and Somerset Counties.
"Competitive sports allow girls to earn scholarships, set records, and achieve their dreams," said Szeliga. "But fairness and safety are jeopardized when biological boys are allowed to participate in elite competitions. Girls are losing spots on the podium, medals, and even opportunities for collegiate athletics."
Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a similar bill. Maryland's District 1 Congressman Andy Harris (R) who represents the entire Eastern Shore voted in favor. Delaware's lone Congresswoman Sarah McBride was one of 206 Democrats opposing it.
The Maryland bill is scheduled for a hearing in the House Ways and Means Committee on Jan. 29. Written testimony can be submitted on Monday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. There will not be any public testimony at that meeting, the Committee is limiting bills that were introduced in prior years to "sponsor only" testimony.
“I was disappointed to learn that my bill would be limited to only my testimony in the Ways and Means Committee this year,” Delegate Szeliga said. “I have stood by protecting girls’ sports in our state for years, even when it was unpopular to do so. Allowing the public—both for and against the bill—the opportunity to have their voices heard is the right thing to do.”