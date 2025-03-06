ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Senate Republicans are pitching a plan to block a potential new tax, introducing a bill that would prevent state and local governments from requiring tracking devices in cars. The data from the tracking would be used to tax drivers based on miles traveled.
Senate Bill 557, co-sponsored by Lower Shore Sen. Mary Beth Carozza, aims to prohibit any vehicle-miles-traveled tax or similar fees. The bill also seeks to prevent the state from mandating tracking devices in private vehicles to monitor mileage. Delaware attempted a similar program in 2021 but it has not been implemented.
A hearing is scheduled Thursday afternoon in the senate's Budget and Taxation Committee. The bill is in the early stages of debate, with several steps needed before it even comes up to a vote by the full senate.