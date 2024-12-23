ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Governor Wes Moore (D) has announced that state agencies and offices will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24, in observance of Christmas Eve. The closure will grant state employees the day off, treating it as an official state holiday.
“Our state employees have worked tirelessly all year long ensuring that Maryland is safer, more affordable, more competitive and the state that serves,” Moore said in a statement. “We hope that all of our incredible public servants across the state can take a much-needed day to be with their loved ones this holiday season.”
People visiting state offices or utilizing state services are encouraged to plan ahead, as offices will resume normal operations on Thursday, Dec. 26, following the holiday break.