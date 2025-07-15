Maryland State Police crack down on impaired driving with 9 arrests in 4 days

MARYLAND- Maryland State Police say the State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort team made nine arrests for suspected DUI from July 9 to July 12.
The agency says since the team started in 2013, troopers say they have made more than 5,000 arrests for suspected DUI.
Troopers from all 23 Maryland State Police barracks also responded to 10 suspected DUI crashes over the weekend. Officials say four of those crashes involved more than one vehicle.
Maryland State Police say they work every day, all year long, with other law enforcement agencies to stop dangerous driving, including aggressive, distracted, and impaired driving.
They encourage people to use rideshare services, public transportation, taxis, or designated drivers.