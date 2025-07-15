Maryland State Police crack down on impaired driving with 9 arrests in 4 days

Maryland State Police say the State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort team made nine arrests for suspected DUI from July 9 to July 12. Photo Courtesy, Maryland State Police

MARYLAND- Maryland State Police say the State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort team made nine arrests for suspected DUI from July 9 to July 12.

The agency says since the team started in 2013, troopers say they have made more than 5,000 arrests for suspected DUI.

Troopers from all 23 Maryland State Police barracks also responded to 10 suspected DUI crashes over the weekend. Officials say four of those crashes involved more than one vehicle.

Maryland State Police say they work every day, all year long, with other law enforcement agencies to stop dangerous driving, including aggressive, distracted, and impaired driving.

They encourage people to use rideshare services, public transportation, taxis, or designated drivers. 

Reporter

Eleisa joined the CoastTV team in July 2023 as a Video Journalist. She graduated from the Rutgers University School of Communication and Information in May 2023 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Media Studies, with a specialization in Sports Media and Broadcasting.

