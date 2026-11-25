MARYLAND- Maryland State Police are stepping up patrols statewide ahead of Thanksgiving as millions prepare to travel for the holiday.
According to AAA, approximately 1.36 million Marylanders are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home by car during the Thanksgiving holiday period.
From Nov. 25-28, the agency says troopers will conduct additional patrols targeting impaired, distracted and aggressive drivers. The enforcement effort will include the State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort Team, known as SPIDRE, which focuses on areas with higher rates of alcohol-related crashes.
Maryland State Police are also partnering with other law enforcement agencies to increase enforcement and improve highway safety.
“We are committed to ensuring those who travel on our highways throughout the state remain safe while getting to their destinations,” said Maryland State Police Superintendent Col. Michael A. Jackson. He encouraged drivers to stay sober, follow the state's Move Over law and avoid distracted or aggressive driving.
Maryland State Police warn that driving under the influence carries additional penalties. A first DUI conviction can result in a fine of up to $1,200, as much as one year in jail and possible license revocation. Penalties increase for subsequent convictions.
Police are urging anyone planning to drink to arrange for a sober driver or rideshare service before getting behind the wheel.