MARYLAND- The Maryland State Police are increasing patrols statewide over Labor Day weekend, urging drivers to avoid impaired, distracted and aggressive driving to keep roads safer.
According to the agency, from Friday, Aug. 29, through Sunday, Aug. 31, troopers from all 23 barracks will be out in force with high-visibility patrols. Troopers say the State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort, known as the SPIDRE team, will also be on the roads to identify and stop impaired drivers.
Maryland State Police said their initiatives are aimed at preventing dangerous driving behaviors, reducing crashes and saving lives. In addition to patrols, state police say they plan to collaborate with local law enforcement and state agencies for enforcement and outreach efforts, including safety messaging on social media.
- Eastern Region: U.S. Routes 13, 301, 50, 404, Maryland 413, and surrounding counties.
- Central Region: Interstates 495, 70, Maryland 210, and surrounding counties.
- Western Region: U.S. Routes 40, 65, Interstates 81, 70, and surrounding counties.
- Northern Region: U.S. Route 40, Maryland 272, and crash-prone areas in surrounding counties.
- Southern Region: U.S. Route 50, Interstates 97, 695, and surrounding counties.