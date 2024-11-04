CAMBRIDGE Md. - According to the Maryland State Police there was a deadly two car crash Sunday Nov. 3 around 10 p.m.
Officers responded to a report of the accident on U.S. Route 50 near Austin Road. A Subaru was driving east when it went off the road, hit a utility pole and caught fire.
The driver, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene, while an adult female passenger was flown to a hospital but later died. Their names are not being released until family is notified. A young passenger was also taken to a hospital in Baltimore for treatment.