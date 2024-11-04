Deadly crash in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE Md. - According to the Maryland State Police there was a deadly two car crash Sunday Nov. 3 around 10 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of the accident on U.S. Route 50 near Austin Road. A Subaru was driving east when it went off the road, hit a utility pole and caught fire.

The driver, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene, while an adult female passenger was flown to a hospital but later died. Their names are not being released until family is notified. A young passenger was also taken to a hospital in Baltimore for treatment.

Route 50 was closed for more than two hours while police investigated the crash. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is handling the ongoing investigation and the reason for the crash is unknown.

