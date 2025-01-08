MARYLAND- Governor Wes Moore signed three executive orders to drive economic growth and modernize Maryland's government. The measures focus on expanding the Advanced Air Mobility industry, improving broadband infrastructure, and streamlining community initiatives to serve underserved populations better.
One order establishes the Maryland Advanced Air Mobility Council, a 12-member body tasked with positioning Maryland as a leader in Advanced Air Mobility. The council will oversee efforts to grow this cutting-edge industry while maintaining safety and privacy standards.
The Governor’s office says the council’s work will explore technologies such as drones and electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, which could transform transportation and emergency response operations across the state.
Another executive order creates the Digital Infrastructure Group under the Maryland Department of Information Technology. This group will centralize broadband expansion efforts to eliminate inefficiencies, improve internet access statewide, and create revenue opportunities through partnerships with private Internet service providers.
The third executive order refines the roles of the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives, which oversees six ethnic commissions. According to Governor Moore, The updated structure will enhance the office’s ability to deliver social services, advise on policies, and engage with community groups across Maryland.