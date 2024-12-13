MARYLAND - The Maryland Equitable Justice Commission is taking steps to address what it says is the mass incarceration of black people in Maryland correctional facilities. According to the commission, Maryland has the nation’s highest percentage of Black people in its prisons compared to its general population. To address this disparity the commission approved multiple reform recommendations.
The commission says black Marylanders make up 30 percent of the state’s population but account for 71 percent of people incarcerated in the state’s prisons and jails. According to the commission, this racial disparity disrupts housing, employment, family systems, and community health.
The commission, a collaborative effort launched in October 2023 by Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown and Maryland Public Defender Natasha Dartigue, outlined 18 recommendations targeting systemic issues in Maryland’s criminal justice system. These include legislative reforms, changes to law enforcement practices, and improvements in reentry programs for people leaving incarceration.
The commission says the recommendations were developed by work groups focusing on sentencing reform, reentry support, law enforcement practices, and more. Among the key proposals are:
- Ending non-safety-related traffic stops and enhancing data collection on police interactions.
- Expanding access to trauma-informed mental health treatment in jails and detention centers.
- Creating pilot programs for community-based reentry services and emerging adults ages 18-25.
- Reforming parole processes to improve transparency and prioritize rehabilitation.
- Reducing the automatic charging of children in adult criminal courts.
- Addressing financial burdens on individuals under probation and parole.
According to the commission, a detailed report on the recommendations and their implementation is expected in early 2025.