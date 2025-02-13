WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has received approval from the Board of Public Works to purchase 445 acres of land along Wetipquin Creek, paving the way for Wicomico County’s first state park.
According to DNR, the department will acquire the land from owner Donald Graham for $3.3 million. The property includes Long Hill, an 18th-century plantation house listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1974.
Currently in the planning phase, DNR says Wetipquin Creek State Park will conserve and foster an appreciation of the natural resources of the Delmarva Peninsula. Plans for the park include educational programs and historical tours exploring the region’s indigenous history, the lives of enslaved people at Long Hill and agricultural life on the Eastern Shore.
“Once open, the new park will provide recreational and educational opportunities for visitors to immerse themselves in the outdoor world by fishing and paddling adventures on Wetipquin Creek as well as exploring trails that meander through forest, wetland, and meadow habitats,” said Maryland Park Service Director Angela Crenshaw.
According to DNR the property includes various ecosystems, including Wetipquin Creek, a tidal tributary that empties into the Nanticoke River, as well as acres of tidal marsh, mature oak and hickory forests and mixed pine and hardwood forests. Wildlife in the area includes coyote, fox, white-tailed deer, raccoons, beavers, and various bird species. DNR says the creek also supports resident fish species, including largemouth bass, bluegill, pumpkinseed, pickerel, and crappie.
Once the acquisition is finalized later this year, DNR says the Maryland Park Service will assess the site's natural and historical resources before developing infrastructure for public access. A timeline for the park’s opening has not yet been announced.
When completed, Wetipquin Creek State Park will mark a milestone as Maryland’s first state park in all 23 counties.