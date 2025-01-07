MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is hosting a public informational workshop from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 14, to provide information and gather community input on improving pedestrian access and safety along Coastal Highway in Worcester County.
State Highway Administration staff will be available to discuss project-specific details. MDOTSHA says attendees can visit at any time during the workshop to view displays, ask questions and provide feedback. Materials also will be posted on the MD 528 Pedestrian Safety Action Project Portal Page.
The Pedestrian Safety Action Plan was published in May 2023, and five initial corridors were announced for improvements late last year. Along with MD 528, seven additional corridors have been identified for PSAP projects: MD 214 and MD 201 in Prince George’s County, US 40 in Harford County, MD 3 Business and MD 235 in Anne Arundel County and MD 193 in Montgomery County and US 40 in Washington County.
MDOTSHA says the plan is a key component of the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Complete Streets Policy, which prioritizes safe, reliable, equitable and sustainable travel in all forms, to make roads safer.
Projects under the Pedestrian Safety Action Plan also support Maryland’s Vision Zero goal, which seeks to eliminate traffic deaths and severe injuries on state roadways by 2030.