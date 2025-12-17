DELMAR, Md.- The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is beginning construction on a $5.2 million project to upgrade and modernize the US 13 Truck Weigh and Inspection Station in Delmar.
The agency says construction at the facility, located on US 13 between Mallard Drive and Winner Boulevard, is expected to be completed by next summer, weather permitting. The station was originally built in 1955.
The project is set to modernize the existing facility without expanding its footprint. All improvements will remain within the current right-of-way, according to the State Highway Administration.
Planned upgrades include new truck height detectors and an LED signal display, as well as the replacement of the existing scale with a modern deep-pit scale and an updated computer system.
Additional improvements at the site include increased parking for inspections, upgraded traffic barriers, improved lighting and closed-circuit cameras, enhanced signage, the installation of eyewash stations for safety, refurbished entrance gates and the replacement of existing office trailers with new modular buildings for inspections on both the northbound and southbound sides of US 13.
Officials say Harkins Contracting Inc., of Salisbury, is serving as the primary contractor for the project.
The US 13 Truck Weigh and Inspection Station is one of two remaining scale houses constructed in 1955. The facility has been operated by the Maryland State Police since 1967.
The State Highway Administration says it is focused on maintaining safe traffic mobility in work zones for crews and drivers. The agency is encouraging drivers to stay alert, focus on driving, and watch for reduced speed limits and changing traffic patterns during construction.