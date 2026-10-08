Gov. Wes Moore announced the plan, which brings together Maryland's horse racing, breeding, agriculture, recreational riding, education and tourism sectors under a shared vision for future growth.
“Today, our state established a clear path for the continued success of Maryland’s horse industry by uniting all facets of the community through one shared vision,” Moore said. “Maryland’s horse industry is a powerful symbol of the state’s heritage, agriculture, and economy. The industry touches not just equine industries, but every sector in the state, including our jobs, tourism, education, land stewardship and more. By providing everyone a seat at the table, we are uplifting our communities and building a legacy for generations to come.”
The initiative was established through an executive order signed by Moore in November 2025. Its completion coincides with October 2026 being designated the sixth annual Maryland Horse Month.
According to the American Horse Council Foundation's 2023 Economic Impact Study, Maryland has more horses per square mile than any other state. The industry generates an estimated $2.9 billion in economic activity, contributes $1.05 billion to the state's gross domestic product and supports 28,434 direct and indirect jobs.
Strategic plan focuses on jobs, tourism and horse welfare
The Horse Industry Strategic Planning Committee developed recommendations intended to strengthen the industry while addressing challenges shared by its various sectors.
Among the priorities are expanding career opportunities through education, training and industry-specific credentials, as well as improving recruitment efforts for young people interested in working with horses.
The plan also calls for a pilot program to track Maryland racehorses throughout their lives, from breeding and racing to retirement. The initiative would help develop a data-driven approach to improving horse welfare.
Tourism is another major focus, with recommendations to increase collaboration between horse industry leaders, the Maryland Horse Industry Board and the Maryland Office of Tourism.
The goal is to better promote racetracks, horse shows, farms and other attractions, including wineries, breweries and farm markets connected to Maryland's agricultural economy.
The committee also recommended industry-wide support for the redevelopment of Pimlico Race Course, a statewide equestrian training center and the future of the Preakness Stakes and Preakness Festival under Maryland's ownership and control.
Maryland to host equine conservation summit in November
Environmental protection and agricultural land preservation are also central components of the plan.
The Maryland Department of Agriculture already provides resources to help horse farms improve pasture management, reduce soil erosion and protect waterways.
To build on those efforts, the department will host its first Equine Conservation Summit on Nov. 14, bringing together horse farm owners and industry partners to discuss conservation practices and responsible land management.
The plan also highlights opportunities to expand recreational riding and equestrian tourism on public lands, including continued development of Fair Hill in Cecil County as an international equestrian destination.
State leaders say the plan is designed to encourage collaboration among industries that have historically operated independently while preserving the distinct identities of racing, agriculture, recreation and other equine activities.
The next phase will focus on translating the recommendations into coordinated programs and partnerships intended to support Maryland's position as a national leader in the horse industry.