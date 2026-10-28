MARYLAND- State transportation agencies are encouraging drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists to take extra precautions this fall as shorter days, the upcoming time change and Halloween activities create additional roadway safety concerns.
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration and the Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office are reminding people to stay alert and follow traffic safety rules as darkness increases during the autumn months.
Daylight saving time ends Nov. 1, meaning more people will travel during darker hours. Research cited by the Maryland Department of Transportation indicates deadly crashes involving pedestrians and bicyclists can increase by as much as 13% in the weeks following the fall time change.
In 2025, Maryland recorded 2,704 pedestrian crashes, a 7% decrease from the previous year. Those crashes killed 101 pedestrians and left 2,399 people hurt, according to the state.
Maryland Transportation Secretary Katie Thompson said everyone who uses the road must remain cautious as seasonal conditions change.
State Highway Administrator Will Pines also encouraged people to slow down, avoid distractions and help protect pedestrians and bicyclists.
State leaders say drivers should slow down when entering or leaving driveways, yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and use extra caution when turning at intersections. Transportation officials also recommend driving sober, stopping completely at stop signs and school buses, and ensuring headlights and other vehicle lights work properly.
According to the agency, Halloween adds risks, especially during evening trick-or-treating hours. Drivers are encouraged to watch for children crossing streets or walking between parked cars.
Pedestrians can improve their safety by using sidewalks and marked crosswalks, obeying walk signals and looking both ways before crossing. Those walking after dark should wear bright or reflective clothing and consider carrying a light.
State transportation agencies emphasize that roadway safety is a shared responsibility as Maryland enters the darker fall and winter months.