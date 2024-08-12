MARYLAND - Maryland begins its tax free week.
How it works:
Beginning at 12:01 a.m. on the second Sunday in August through midnight on the following Saturday, majority of clothing and shoes that are $100 or less will be exempt from Maryland's six percent sales tax. The first $40 of bookbag sales also qualify.
What isn't included?
Accessories are not included in the tax free week. Accessory items include but aren't limited to jewelry, watches, watchbands, handbags, handkerchiefs, umbrellas, scarves, ties, headbands and belt buckles.
The first $100 of a more expensive item or set of clothing or footwear. For example, if a customer buys a pair of pants costing $110, sales tax is due on the entire $110.
Exchanges
If a customer buys an eligible item during the exemption period and later exchanges it for the same item (different size, color, etc.) tax is not due even if the exchange is made when the tax free week is over.
If a customer buys an eligible item during the exemption period and returns the item after the exemption period for credit on the purchase of a different item, the sales tax applies to the sale of the newly purchased item even if it would have eligible for the exemption during the sales tax holiday period.