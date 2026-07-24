CHURCH CREEK, Md. — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has completed construction on a drainage culvert replacement project on MD 336 (Lakesville Road) at Worlds End Creek in Dorchester County weeks ahead of its original schedule.
The project began in early July and was originally expected to be finished by early August. Work included replacing existing corrugated metal pipes with reinforced concrete pipes, installing new guardrails, resurfacing the roadway and restriping lane markings.
As part of the project, crews also resurfaced approximately 1.2 miles of Maple Dam Road, also known locally as Marsh Road, north of the Shorter’s Wharf bridge in Church Creek. The road served as one of the primary detour routes during construction, and the resurfacing improved ride quality for drivers using the detour.
“The project was completed early thanks to our contractor David A. Bramble Inc., who put two shifts on to work 24/7, as well as our state highway crews and close coordination with our county partners at Dorchester County and local emergency services,” said State Highway Administration District Engineer Mark Crampton. “I would also like to thank nearby people who live there for their patience and collaboration throughout the planning and execution of the project.”
The State Highway Administration said the completed work is expected to improve drainage and roadway conditions along the section of MD 336 crossing Worlds End Creek.
The agency also reminded drivers to remain cautious in work zones, urging them to move over or slow down, stay alert and avoid distractions when traveling through areas where road work is taking place.