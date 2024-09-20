SALISBURY, Md. - Ongoing bridge replacement work on U.S. Route 13 over the Wicomico River has changed traffic patterns for drivers heading north through the Main Street intersection, says the City of Salisbury.
Festival-goers traveling to the Maryland Folk Festival from Sept. 20-22 should follow the Maryland Department of Transportation detour, turning right at Carroll Street, left at Snow Hill Road and then left onto East Main Street to reach the Circle Avenue Parking Garage.
With the right lane closed for construction, MDOT has restricted left turns onto Main Street from Route 13 northbound, and access to Market Street is also closed says the city. Detour signs are in place to guide drivers through the adjusted route.