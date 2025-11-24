WILLARDS, Md. — More than 2,000 households in the rural Maryland towns of Willards, Pittsville, and Whaleyville now have access to high-speed internet thanks to a recent network upgrade by Mediacom Communications.
The company announced the launch of new broadband offerings, including multi-gig and symmetrical speed services. According to Mediacom, the expansion brings faster uploads and downloads, lower latency, and more reliable connectivity to those parts of Wicomico and Worcester County.
The upgraded service allows locals to choose from three Xtream Internet packages:
Internet 300: 300 Mbps download, 100 Mbps upload
Internet 1 Gig Symmetrical: 1,000 Mbps both download and upload
Internet 2 Gig Unlimited: 2,000 Mbps download, 1,000 Mbps upload
Mediacom said it expects to finish expanding service to all planned areas of the Maryland market by the end of March. Customers can track service availability through an online interactive mapping tool.
“It has long been our mission at Mediacom to bring cutting edge technologies to the small cities and towns we serve across America,” said Marcus Simmons, Mediacom’s Director of Area Operations. “We look forward to launching multi-gig and symmetrical service options to even more rural Maryland communities in the near future.”