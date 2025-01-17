LEWES, Del. - Preparing your home ahead of incoming snow is important, but so is preparing your car.
The sounds of car repairs can be heard throughout Meineke in Lewes. If you don't prepare your car for the upcoming snow, your car could end up there too.
Store Manager, John Repass, says first things first, make sure you have a clear view of the road.
"So the best thing to do in terms of staying safe on the road is going to be making sure your windshield wipers are always good and not streaking, causing any kind of streak on the windshield and making visibility hard," said Repass.
Secondly, check on your tires.
"The other thing is keeping a good eye on your tire pressure. Tire pressure, very important, making sure that you're not getting stuck on the side of the road with a flat," Repass shared
Repass says keeping emergency items in your car is helpful too.
"A really good thing to keep in the back of the car in the event of getting stuck on the side of the road would be a nice warm blanket. Also, maybe a small tool kit. Something simple you can buy at a supply store such as Walmart or Advance Auto Parts."
Many auto shops like Meineke offer a 34 point inspection during routine maintenance. This helps you identify any issues your car may have so they can be fixed quickly.