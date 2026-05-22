Memorial Day weekend marks start of season for Dewey Beach Patrol

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of the summer season, and for beach patrols like Dewey Beach, it is the beginning of a busy summer on the sand.
Dewey Beach Lifeguard Captain Todd Fritchman says his crew is ready for the season ahead.
“It looks like everybody’s motivated and ready to go,” Fritchman said.
For many beachgoers, this holiday weekend will be their first swim in the ocean since Labor Day. It also comes during Beach Safety Week, making it the perfect time to remind swimmers about the dangers of ocean conditions, even for experienced swimmers.
“Number one, always swim in front of a lifeguard,” Fritchman said. “I do that myself. When I go to other places, I always make sure I swim in front of the lifeguards.”
If you are planning to brave the cold water this weekend, lifeguards say rip currents and surf conditions should be top of mind.
“We’ve got a northeast wind blowing for three days or more with greater than 50 mile-per-hour winds,” Fritchman said. “We expect probably 6 to 8 foot surf with profound rip currents over the weekend.”
Lifeguards say the key to a fun Memorial Day weekend at the beach is simple: know the conditions, swim near a lifeguard, and respect the ocean before heading into the water.