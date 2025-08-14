LEWES, Del. - A young Green Sea Turtle struck by a boat propeller prompted a response from the Marine Education, Research & Rehabilitation Institute, which is now renewing its call for boaters to use propeller guards to protect marine life.
MERR said that when the turtle was found, it was already dead. This type of sea turtle is considered an endangered species.
It was found washed up behind North Beach in Dewey Beach Wednesday afternoon. The two gashes on the shell penetrated to its internal organs, which MERR said was caused by a boat propeller.
Of MERR's 34 responses so far this year, 50 percent of deaths and injuries are caused by boat-propeller strikes. MERR goes on in a social media post to promote the use of propeller guards to protect marine life. The group highlights two common types of guards, the ring type and the basket type, as options for boaters to consider.
"Propeller guards not only protect marine creatures, but can also prolong propeller life and reduce repair costs, while also reducing insurance costs and propeller theft." said MERR. "Whether you are a compassionate boater who wants to reduce injury and death for sea turtles, or whether you want to protect your investment and those you take out on your boat, we hope you will find this information useful in helping make an educated decision."
MERR said it plans to continue sharing updates on propeller safety equipment and emerging technologies as they become available.