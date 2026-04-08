DELAWARE- Governor Matt Meyer announced the appointment of Brenda Wise to the Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council, adding a new voice to the panel that helps guide the state’s financial outlook.
“Brenda Wise brings a strong record of public service and thoughtful leadership that will benefit DEFAC and all Delaware taxpayers,” Meyer said. “I’m thankful for her willingness to serve, and look forward to her providing strong, knowledgeable counsel to this critical board.”
According to Meyer’s office, Wise currently serves as Corporate Counsel and Director of Global Government Affairs at CSC, where she manages international employment law risks, negotiates agreements and works with government partners across more than 30 jurisdictions. Her previous role as director of policy at the Delaware Office of Management & Budget included advancing programs aimed at helping vulnerable populations and leading the state’s Disadvantaged Business Enterprise pilot program.
House Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown praised the appointment, pointing to Wise’s experience during a time of economic uncertainty.
“Brenda Wise is an incredibly accomplished and dedicated public servant who has spent years working to improve the lives of Delawareans across the state,” Minor-Brown said.
Wise also previously worked in Delaware’s judicial branch, where she helped develop the state’s first Community Court and DUI Treatment Court. Officials say she remains active in the community, serving in leadership roles with several organizations, including the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame Committee and the Wilmington Hope Commission.
Her appointment comes weeks after controversy surrounding Meyer’s decision to remove longtime DEFAC member Mike Houghton. Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola raised concerns that the move could impact the council’s independence, especially after Houghton questioned corporate tax revenue data provided by the administration.
“Delaware’s tradition of responsible budgeting is centered on DEFAC’s ability to do its job free from undue political interference,” Sokola said at the time.
Meyer defended the decision, saying it was part of a broader effort to bring new perspectives to state boards and commissions.
DEFAC, created in 1977, provides nonpartisan revenue and expenditure estimates that play a key role in shaping Delaware’s state budget.