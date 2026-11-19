DELMARVA - Agriculture officials from seven Mid-Atlantic states are asking Congress to provide emergency financial assistance to farmers affected by an April freeze that damaged crops across the region.
Agriculture secretaries and commissioners from Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia submitted a joint letter to Congress last week requesting additional federal disaster assistance.
According to the Maryland Department of Agriculture, the request calls for funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's fiscal year 2027 appropriations bill or a supplemental disaster funding package. The proposed assistance would provide one-time financial relief to affected specialty crop producers.
The freeze occurred April 21, 2026, when overnight temperatures dropped into the mid-20s following several days of mild weather. The Maryland Department of Agriculture said the sudden temperature drop damaged orchards, vineyards and other specialty crops across the Mid-Atlantic.
The department cited estimates from several state agriculture agencies detailing the extent of the damage.
The Maryland Farm Bureau estimated that specialty crop producers in Maryland experienced an average crop loss of 67%.
The New Jersey Department of Agriculture reported approximately $300 million in crop losses. New York's Department of Agriculture and Markets estimated economic losses of $30 million.
Preliminary estimates from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture indicated specialty crop damages of $150 million to $200 million. The release did not further specify the geographic scope of that estimate.
The Maryland Department of Agriculture said farmers across all seven states experienced losses, with some producers losing their entire season's harvest.
The department also said farmers continue to face challenges covering labor and maintenance costs while preparing for future growing seasons without the revenue they expected from their crops.
"The April freeze was more than a devastating weather event for our farmers," Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks said. "It was a regional economic crisis with national implications."
Atticks also cited projections from the Maryland Wineries Association that the industry could lose an estimated $30.4 million in anticipated sales in 2026.
All seven states requested federal agricultural disaster declarations following the freeze. According to the Maryland Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved the declarations on a state-by-state basis in May and June 2026.
However, the department said eligibility requirements and gaps in existing federal disaster relief programs have prevented some specialty crop producers from accessing the assistance they need.
Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding said additional support is needed to help farmers recover and continue operating.
"By working alongside our fellow states, we can elevate the experiences of our growers and make the case for the resources these farmers need to recover and keep producing the food our communities depend on," Redding said.
New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Ed Wengryn said some growers lost 100% of their crops after unseasonably warm weather triggered early blooms ahead of the freeze.
Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Katie Frazier said some farmers are facing the costs of maintaining orchards and vineyards while preparing for next season without revenue from their 2026 harvests.
West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt said some fruit growers lost nearly their entire crop for the season.
The joint letter also expresses support for the USDA's commitment to reviewing existing federal specialty crop disaster relief programs to identify opportunities to improve eligibility and access to assistance.
The seven states said they remain committed to working with federal partners to secure assistance for affected producers and strengthen agricultural disaster response programs.