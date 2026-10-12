MILFORD, Del. - Milford city leaders have approved plans for a new pathway along Route 113 South and a crosswalk near Milford Plaza, aiming to make the busy road safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.
The project includes a paved pathway for walking and biking, along with connections to existing pathways throughout the city. The pathway would run from Milford Plaza to Buccaneer Boulevard.
City Council previously discussed the agreement in September but voted to table it until language was clarified regarding storm cleanup responsibilities. Under the updated agreement, the city will be responsible for maintaining the new pathway.
The improvements are welcome news for some people who live in Milford, including Danny Giblin, who raised concerns about pedestrian safety along Route 113.
“I grew up here and I've heard stories of of people getting hit.”
Giblin said pedestrian traffic has increased over the years, making safer crossings more important.
“In the previous years, till now, like the foot traffic definitely increased a lot. So anything easier for people crossing the road going to the all the things that are back there. It'd be safer for the drivers and the pedestrians.”
In addition to the Route 113 improvements, the plans include a pathway along Buccaneer Boulevard near Milford High School, where a sidewalk already exists.
Milford Mayor Todd Culotta said the goal is to create a shared pathway that can safely accommodate different activities.
“We want to make it safe and use that what they call mixed-use, you know, biking, you know, us running, walking, whatever it might be”
The project would also connect existing pathways in Milford, creating more opportunities for people to walk, run and bike throughout the city.
According to Culotta, the next steps are in the hands of the Delaware Department of Transportation, which will be responsible for building the pathway.