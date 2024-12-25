MILFORD, Del. - My Sister's Fault, a popular bakery in Milford, is delighting customers this holiday season with coquito, a traditional Puerto Rican Christmas drink, blending a special mix of ingredients, including a secret one.
Angie and Rous Robles, the Puerto Rican-Dominican sisters who own the bakery, said the idea came directly from their loyal customers.
"Two years ago, we started doing 'morir soñando' in the summertime, which is a Dominican drink, and then when the winter came, customers were like, 'Well, you're making Dominican drinks in the summer, why don't you make the coquito during the winter?'" Angie Robles explained.
Coquito, often described as Puerto Rican eggnog, is a blend of vanilla, nutmeg, cinnamon, coconut milk, coconut cream, and evaporated milk. The sisters take it a step further by incorporating coquito into a tres leches cake, giving the traditional dessert a unique holiday twist.
Rous Robles shared their blending process: "We always start with the thickest ingredient. That way, we can blend it and make it thin."
For the sisters, the coquito represents a beloved childhood tradition. Last year, My Sister's Fault sold more than 400 bottles in two months.
"I like that it represents Puerto Rico, but every customer from every nationality enjoys it," Rous Robles said. "Sometimes we give samples, and they're like, 'Oh, this is good.'"
Making coquito takes about 10 minutes, but it carries years of tradition and holiday spirit for the sisters.
"We love it so much, and people end up loving it so much that we have to have it, and it's not that difficult to make," Angie Robles said.
Customers can also enjoy coquito outside of the holidays, as My Sister's Fault offers the drink year-round with a 24-hour notice.
With every bottle, Angie and Rous Robles share a taste of Puerto Rican heritage, making Delmarva's holiday season a little sweeter.