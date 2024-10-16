MILFORD, Del. - Full streets, big smiles and colorful costumes marked the vibrant scene in Milford Wednesday as the city celebrated its annual community parade, a cherished tradition that dates back 70 years.
The parade brought together floats, marching bands and a host of beloved characters, creating an atmosphere of joy and camaraderie. Locals lined the sidewalks outside stores and restaurants, cheering on the participants.
Joseph Brozonias, a regular attendee, expressed the parade’s significance to the community.
"It's great because we don't get together too often as a community," Brozonias said. "So these parades bring us together. We look forward to it every year."
For families like Justin Turner’s, the event offers a chance to bond.
"The highlight of this parade would be spending time with my daughter, Ma'lia, and seeing my kids enjoy themselves walking in the parade. The community experience is a beautiful thing to see," Turner said.
As evidenced by the bustling sidewalks, this beloved event shows no signs of fading. The Milford community looks forward to many more years of this joyful celebration.