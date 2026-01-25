MILFORD, Del. — With a winter storm bringing snow and prompting travel restrictions across the region, the City of Milford has announced it will transition to virtual operations on Monday, Jan. 26.
City administrative services will not offer in-person counter service or drive-through payment options on that day. Instead, departments will be reachable by phone and email as city staff work remotely.
The change is being made "out of an abundance of caution," according to a city announcement released Saturday. The city says driving restrictions and snow-covered roads contributed to the decision.
The city's snow operations team will continue plowing and salting roads through Jan. 26 to maintain safe travel conditions. People who live in the area are urged to monitor travel restrictions issued by the state.
Customer Service representatives will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday by phone at 302-422-6616 and by email at customerservice@milford-de.gov.
"Thank you for your understanding and cooperation," the city’s message read.