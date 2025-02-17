Deep Branch Park map

MILFORD, Del. - At a Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Feb. 19, one item on the agenda is the preliminary site plan for Deep Branch Park in Milford. 

Deep Branch Park on Rehoboth Blvd is slated for a 19.4 acre parcel that the city purchased in 2021.

Back in September, Milford Parks and Recreation Director, Brad Dennehy, said they were proposing various amenities from walking trails to playgrounds and pickleball courts.

In February 2024, this park idea was part of the Annette Billings eminent domain case. The parcel does not include any of Billings' land, but does include her brother's land that was willingly sold to the city.

Rodney Wyatt has lived right next to the land for over 20 years.

"We're not opposed to an open, passive park with the right security and lighting made available to facility," said Wyatt.

Miguel Silva who lives in the neighborhood nearby has some doubts.

"What concerns me is basically the security because we've got a lot of older people living on that side and they really don't have backyards, so the park will be right up against their backyard," said Silva.

