MILFORD, Del.- Milford School District announced 20 educators have received the 8th Annual Hertrich’s Cash for Class grants, totaling nearly $20,000 for student-centered classroom projects.
Officials say the Hertrich’s Cash for Class program recognizes educators who go above and beyond to create meaningful learning experiences for students. This year’s awarded projects span all grade levels and focus on literacy, technology, hands-on learning, student engagement, wellness and community connection.
“It is important to us that we strive to be a pillar in our community, and one of the best ways to do that is by supporting our local school districts,” said Fred Hertrich IV. “Our educators are doing incredible work, and we are proud to support projects that directly benefit students.”
Funded projects in the Milford School District include initiatives such as Learning with Technology, Who Runs the World Girls Club, String Art, PB&J Community Service Project, School Garden Project, Hands-On Learning, Independent Daily Reading, Learning English, and several other literacy and engagement efforts. That is according to the Milford School District.
Educators recognized this year represent multiple schools across the district.
At Banneker Elementary, recipients include Daniel Huffman, Mackenzie Kirkpatrick and Janet Long. Morris Early Childhood Center honoree is Morgan Fry, while Lulu Ross Elementary recognized Tenesha Duffy.
Mispillion Elementary recipients are Diana Dill, Haley Pagden, Erin Raniszewski and Margaret Sollie. At Milford Middle School, honorees include Heather Craig-Evans, Jamie Henry, April Herr, Carrie Holleger, Marcy Johns, Ana Ledezma Jimenez, Lissete Perez and Ally Raiche.
Milford Central Academy recipients are Christopher Demming, Louise Holleger, Sherrie Bontrager-Thomas and Brandy Ward.
Hertrich says to qualify for Cash for Class funding, applicants must be educators or administrators in a public or private school system within Hertrich-designated districts. Funded projects must directly benefit students, and grant money must be used for the specific project submitted.