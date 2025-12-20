Community organizations came together Saturday to host a Christmas dinner for people experiencing homelessness in Milford, providing meals, winter clothing and other essential items.

MILFORD, Del. — Community organizations came together Saturday to host a Christmas dinner for people experiencing homelessness in Milford, providing meals, winter clothing and other essential items.

The event, held at Shockley Hall and organized by House of David and Milford Advocacy for the Homeless, served more than 250 meals through dine-in and takeout options. 

Volunteers distributed donated winter coats, hats, gloves, scarves, socks, blankets, quilts, hygiene kits and flashlights. The Knights of Columbus and the Hispanic Organization of Latin Americans and Culture Club PR donated boxes of new coats, while local quilters made quilts, hats, gloves and scarfs.

Hug Buddies made pillow characters for children.

Hug Buddies made pillow characters for children.

