MILFORD, Del. - The nonprofit housing developer, Milford Housing Development Corporation and partners, have completed the first Accessory Dwelling Unit on a single-family property in Milford.
ADUs are a housing solution that the Delaware State Housing Authority says is designed to address Delaware’s affordable housing challenges by providing affordable living options.
"ADUs offer a sustainable and affordable solution for Delaware residents, meeting the needs of communities and families," said Dave Moore, CEO of MHDC.
The recently completed project, a 675-square-foot unit, was built for the Purcell family, allowing them to provide independent living space for their older family member while keeping the family close.
ADUs maximize underused spaces and provide energy-efficient housing said MHDC. Cities like Milford have updated zoning regulations to facilitate their development. The City of Lewes and the Town of Milton has also begun the process of rewriting housing code to allow for ADUs in municipal limits.