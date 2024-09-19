MILTON, Del. -After an Aug. 22 presentation by the Milford Housing Develop Corporation (MHDC), Milton's Affordable Housing Committee is expected to begin drafting its recommendations on the issue at its meeting Thursday at 4 p.m.
MHDC manages all four of Milton's subsidized housing facilities (Luther Gardens, Luther Towers, Park Royal, and Milton's Landing). All are located in the northeast part of town. Milton's Landing currently has 48 units. It is permitted to expand to approximately twice its size. There are plans in place to add another 48 units in 2025.
According to the presentation, the organization said it would consider helping people in financial need with Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU) if the Town decides to allow MHDC to help with construction.
The MHDC has been involved in projects in Milford including affordable housing in that city's downtown area.
This is in the early stages. Once completed, the Committee will send its report to the Town Council.