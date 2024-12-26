MILFORD, Del. – A Milford man faces multiple charges after police say they discovered a loaded stolen handgun and drugs in his truck during a welfare check at a Royal Farms on Route 113.
On Dec. 19 at approximately 9:42 a.m., a Milford Police officer conducting a follow-up investigation say they noticed Edward Collins, 59, slouched over the driver’s seat of a truck parked at the convenience store in the 500 block of S. DuPont Boulevard. Concerned for his well-being, the officer approached Collins, leading to further investigation.
Police say they determined that Collins was under the influence of drugs. According to officers, a consent search of the truck revealed a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat. Investigators later discovered the firearm had been reported stolen in 2015. Authorities also confirmed that Collins was prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior legal restrictions.
Collins was taken into custody and charged with the following:
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Firearm)
- Possession, Purchase, Own, or Control of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
- Receiving a Stolen Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence
- Possess or Consume a Controlled Substance Without a Prescription
- Driving Under the Influence of Drugs
He appeared before the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was issued a $25,700 cash bail along with an intoxication hold. Collins was subsequently turned over to the Department of Correction.