MILFORD, Del. - On Oct. 22, Milford Police Detectives arrested 20-year-old Markez Davis of Milford following an extensive criminal investigation involving alleged sexual-related interactions with two young victims.
Davis faces numerous felony charges, including Sexual Exploitation of a Child, Rape, Sexual Solicitation of a Child and Sexual Extortion, among others.
Davis was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the Department of Correction with a secured bail of $338,000. He has been issued a no-contact order with the victims and is scheduled to appear in Kent County Court of Common Pleas for a preliminary hearing.
Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant K. Marino at 302-422-8081 ext. 5164.