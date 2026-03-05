Milford Welcome Center

The Milford Museum is nearing completion of its new location in the former Milford Police Department building, where it will share a welcome center with the Milford Chamber of Commerce and hopes to open in late April. (Milford Museum)

MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Museum is getting closer to opening in its new location, the former Milford Police Department building.

Museum Director, Tom Summers, says the welcome center will combine the Milford Museum and the Milford Chamber of Commerce. The center will be worked by members of both, according to Summers.

Summers said the collaboration will be nice to combine a "business arm" with a "history arm." 

Construction has been underway since early 2025, and Summers says it should be done by early April, with hopes of opening in late April. 

