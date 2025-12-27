Milford Museum program explores explosions at DuPont Powder Mills

MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Museum American History Series will continue with a program titled Disaster along the Brandywine: Explosions at the DuPont Powder Mills on Saturday, Jan. 10, at 1 p.m. at the Milford Public Library.
The Museum says the presentation will be given by Dick Templeton and will examine the history of the DuPont black powder mills, which operated for 124 years along the Brandywine Creek. Powered by water from the creek, the mills produced millions of pounds of black powder that contributed to building America and created wealth for the DuPont family, whose name became synonymous with innovation in chemicals, says the museum.
The program will also address the dangers associated with the mills. During much of the 19th century and the early part of the 20th century, 288 explosions occurred, destroying mill buildings, damaging surrounding areas and affecting the lives of workers and their families.
The program is sponsored by the Milford Museum and is part of a monthly series focusing on local, state and national history. The presentations are held on the second Saturday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Milford Public Library.