Milford Museum

The Milford Museum will close its current location April 17 to relocate to a larger shared facility with the Milford Chamber of Commerce, forming the city’s first welcome center set to open later this spring.

MILFORD, Del. — The Milford Museum will close its South Walnut Street location April 17 as it prepares to relocate to a new facility that will also serve as Milford’s first welcome center.

The museum will move to 400 N.E. Front St., the former police station, where it will share space with the Milford Chamber of Commerce. The combined site is expected to reopen in late spring, though an exact date has not been announced.

City leaders say the new location will provide expanded space for exhibits and programming while creating a central hub for visitors and residents. The welcome center will offer information on local history, environmental attractions, businesses and restaurants.

“This is really going to allow people, whether they’re local or from out of town, to see everything that’s available,” said Angela Dory, president of the chamber.

Museum director Thomas Summers said the move marks an important step forward despite leaving a building with personal significance.

“If we find a place that has a bigger space such as this, we need to take advantage of that opportunity,” Summers said.

Mayor Todd Culotta said the project reflects the city’s growth and will give visitors a place to better understand Milford’s history and opportunities.

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Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays.While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.

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