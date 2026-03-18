MILFORD, Del. - The city of Milford is preparing to welcome locals and visitors in a new way with the opening of its first-ever welcome center, a project city leaders say will highlight local history while creating a central hub for the community.
The new facility, currently in the final stages of construction, is being built on the site of the city’s former police department. Crews have been working to transform the space into a modern, multi-use building designed to serve both those who live in Milford and those passing through.
"I think that there’s so many different things that Milford has to highlight that this is really going to allow people, whether they’re local or from out of town, be able to see everything that’s available," said Angela Dory, president of the Milford Chamber of Commerce.
City leaders say the building will house the Milford Museum, offering expanded space for exhibits and programming. For museum director Thomas Summers, the move represents both progress and a personal transition.
"For me, working in the building we’re currently in, it was great. I got to work in the same building that my grandfather worked in 100 years ago, and that for me, that was really special," Summers said. "But things have to move on. And if we find a place that has a bigger space such as this, we need to take advantage of that opportunity."
The project goes beyond relocating the museum. For the first time, the Milford Museum and the Chamber of Commerce will share a single space, creating a dual-purpose welcome center aimed at promoting tourism and community engagement.
"We think that repurposing this building into a museum and the Chamber of Commerce is going to be a great opportunity for everybody here in the community, as well as the people in the region," Summers said.
Mayor Todd Culotta, who grew up in Milford and returned more than a decade ago, said the project carries special meaning as the city continues to evolve.
"To see what Milford has become and to know what the history is and now having a place that people can come and be directed and really appreciate the history of what Milford is and the opportunities it can present is important," Culotta said.
Once completed, the welcome center is expected to serve as a first stop for anyone entering the city, offering information, exhibits, and resources under one roof.
Summers says construction is expected to wrap up in April, with the Milford Welcome Center scheduled to open later in the spring for the public.