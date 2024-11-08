MILFORD, Del.- The Milford Museum is inviting the public to take a sneak peek inside its future home, the former Milford Police Station.
Located at 400 N. E. Front Street, the museum will sit directly across from the newly built police headquarters.
While renovations are set to begin later this winter, this Open House offers a first look at the space that will soon become Milford’s new Welcome Center and Museum.
On Saturday, November 23, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, visitors can tour the building, explore renderings of the planned upgrades, and learn more about what’s in store for this project.
Refreshments will be served, and the event is sponsored by the Milford Museum and the Landmarks Commission.
For more details, contact the Milford Museum at (302) 424-1080.