Milford Museum to host Black History Month program on the Red Ball Express

MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Museum will present a Black History Month program titled The Red Ball Express on Saturday, Feb. 14, at 1 p.m. at the Milford Public Library.
The museum says the program presented by educator and author Dante Brizill will explore the vital role of the Red Ball Express during World War II, a supply operation that helped Allied forces advance across Europe and was staffed primarily by African American drivers.
Author Brizill is a social studies teacher at Polytech High School with more than 20 years of experience and is the author of the Greatness Under Fire series highlighting African American heroes of WWII.
According to the museum the program is free and open to the public.