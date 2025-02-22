MILFORD, Del. – The Milford Museum’s American History Series will celebrate Women’s History Month with a special presentation, The Secret Rosies of World War II, on Saturday, March 8, at 1 p.m. at the Milford Public Library.
Presented by historian and author Trish Chambers, the program will highlight women who played a critical role in World War II. While Rosie the Riveter symbolizes the women who took on manufacturing and military-support roles, the "Secret Rosies" worked in intelligence, codebreaking and other covert operations that significantly influenced the war’s outcome. Many of their contributions remained classified for decades, and some took their stories to the grave.
Chambers has appeared on the History Channel, in the film Gods and Generals, and has authored two non-fiction books: Civil War Women: Their Roles and Legacies and Lighthouses of the New Jersey Lighthouse Challenge. Her work has been recognized by the New York State Assembly and Senate.