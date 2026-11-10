MILFORD, Del. — The Milford Museum is inviting the community to get a first look at its new home following more than $1 million in renovations to the city's former police station.
The museum will host a special sneak preview on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at its new location on Front Street, where it will share space with the Milford Chamber of Commerce.. The event is open to current museum members, prospective members and community supporters.
Visitors will have an opportunity to explore the museum's main exhibit area and see the newly renovated space. Refreshments will also be served.
The museum's relocation represents a major expansion, with the new building offering more than twice the exhibit space available at its previous location. The additional room will allow the museum to showcase more artifacts and exhibits highlighting Milford's history and the region's cultural heritage.
City leaders say the new location will create a central hub for visitors and residents. The welcome center will offer information on local history, environmental attractions, businesses and restaurants.
Bringing the three organizations together will provide a central location where visitors can learn about local history, explore regional attractions and find information about Milford-area businesses.
The move is part of the Milford Museum's ongoing mission to preserve and promote the area's historical and cultural resources.
Museum representatives are also encouraging people of all ages to consider becoming members and supporting efforts to preserve Milford's history for future generations.