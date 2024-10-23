MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Police Department has arrested three kids in connection with a series of car thefts, attempted car thefts and burglaries.
These incidents were reported between Oct. 3 and Oct. 7 within city limits, according to police. Six reports were filed in total and through a joint investigation by Milford Police’s Patrol and Criminal Investigations Divisions, the suspects were identified. Police say one of the cases was involving arson and was referred to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
A 17-year-old male from Milford was charged with multiple felonies, including theft of a motor vehicle and burglary. He was held at Stevenson House Detention Center on a $12,500 secured bond. A 13-year-old male, also from Milford, faces similar charges and was detained on a $15,700 secured bond. The third suspect, a 17-year-old, was charged with burglary and motor vehicle theft and released on his own recognizance to a parent or guardian.
All three suspects were issued no-contact orders with the victims and will appear in Kent and Sussex County Family Courts at a later date.