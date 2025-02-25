MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Police Department has added a new electric car fleet, purchasing two trucks and one smaller car to be used by administrators and civilian staff.
These electric vehicles will not be utilized by patrol officers but are designated as take-home cars. The total cost for the three cars, including necessary modifications, amounted to $193,179.
The decision has sparked mixed reactions from local residents. Kevin Alvarez, a Milford local, voiced his skepticism, questioning the need for such an investment, “I don’t like electric cars. I think it’s a waste of taxpayers’ money,” Alvarez said, expressing concerns about the vehicles’ performance in cold weather, which could affect how they operate.
On the other hand, Timothy Sprong sees potential in the new fleet, stating, "I'm mildly in favor of it. Might as well try them out and see if they’re worth keeping or getting more of," Sprong said.
Milford police officials assure the public that the vehicles are fully operational and are undergoing final checks before being used. The department hopes the new cars will provide more transportation options while exploring eco-friendly alternatives.