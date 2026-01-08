MILFORD, Del. - Milford police say they are investigating an attempted burglary at a local bank.
The Milford Police Department says officers responded Jan. 8 to Del-One Federal Credit Union in the 100 block of Credit Union Way after reports of damage to the glass front door.
Police said video surveillance showed a man attempting to gain entry into the bank using a rock, causing a hole in the glass door.
The Milford Police Department says the male suspect has been identified in this investigation.