Milford Police said the victim's name is being withheld until family members are notified. 

MILFORD, Del.- Milford Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that happened Friday afternoon.

Police say it happened around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 14 along North DuPont Boulevard, just south of North Street Extended. A 55-year-old woman was found on the shoulder after being hit by a vehicle.

Officers say first responders tried to save her, and she was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released until her family is notified.

Milford Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PFC H. Simpson at 302-422-8081 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333. Tips can also be submitted online at MilfordPoliceDE.org/leave-a-tip.htm.

